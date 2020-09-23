Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/09/2020 17:58

News

Print this

President instructs Government to budget higher payments to families with young children

Tags: Family, Payment systems, Children rights, Government, Vladimir Putin, Russia
16:03 23/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Government to make a provision for increased payments to families having children aged from 3 to 7, the press service of the President informs on Wednesday.

The Government is asked to allocate the required funds since the beginning of 2021 and develop clear, understandable, and fair criteria for provision of additional support to the families, whose monthly incomes are below respective regional subsistence levels per person, the President said addressing Senators.

Putin noted that the amount of such a payment currently makes half of the subsistence level as to children of each concrete region and makes on the national average 5,500 rubles (about $72 at the current exchange rate).

The President also asked the Government and the Federation Council to analyze the current situation as to creation of additional preschool places for children three years old and younger in order to make up for time lost due to the pandemic.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

President instructs Government to budget higher payments to families with young children

16:03 23/09/2020 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Government to make a provision for increased payments to families having children aged from 3 to 7.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

President instructs Government to budget higher payments to families with young children

16:03 23/09/2020 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Government to make a provision for increased payments to families having children aged from 3 to 7.

State Duma Committee approves punishment for inducement to use drugs via Internet

17:32 23/09/2020 The Committee on Security and Countering Corruption of Russia’s State Duma has backed amendments to antidrug laws concerning online inducement to the drug use and recommended lawmakers to pass them in the first reading.

Alleged sect leaders detained for two months by Siberian court

15:24 23/09/2020 The Central District Court of Novosibirsk, a city in Russia’s Siberia, has placed three alleged religious sect leaders in detention for two months.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100