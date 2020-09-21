Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/09/2020 16:53

News

Print this

Provision of palliative care in Russia improves – Children Ombudsman

Tags: palliative care, Children rights, Anna Kuznetsova, Russia
12:29 21/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – Treatment of seriously and terminally ill children remains a priority for Children Rights Commissioner institution, Russia’s Children Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has said after visiting the Elizavetisky hospice for minors on the day the facility celebrated its second foundation day.

Kuznetsova congratulated the staff of the establishment, its patients and their parents.

Later, the Children Ombudsman observed that if several years ago the issue of treatment of seriously and terminally ill minors was in fact in in a blind zone, as she put it, at present real steps aimed at the improvement of the situation, like allocation of significant means, provision of special medical equipment and expendables, easier access to respective medical services, training of qualified specialists, education and invitation of volunteers, are clearly seen.

The Elizavetinsky hospice is an establishment setting high standards of treatment of minors, Kuznetsova noted.

The facility is a private establishment disposing of modern equipment and professional staff; it provides free treatment of children and assistance to their families.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Provision of palliative care in Russia improves – Children Ombudsman

12:29 21/09/2020 Treatment of seriously and terminally ill children remains a priority for Children Rights Commissioner institution, Russia’s Children Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has said after visiting the Elizavetisky hospice for minors on the day the facility celebrated its second foundation day.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Examination disproves suicide theory in case over death of Martsinkevich – lawyer

14:58 21/09/2020 The results of an examination, initiated on request of lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik, of injuries found on the body of the leader of the Restruct nationalist movement Maxim Martsinkevich, who was found dead in a Chelyabinsk detention center, rule out the theory that he committed suicide, the lawyer acting on behalf of Martsinkevich’s father informs RAPSI on Monday.

Russian human rights advocates make offer to legislate cryonics

13:57 21/09/2020 Human rights advocates have proposed to adopt legislation on cryonics and cryonic activities and amend existing laws.

Sham doctor sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for illegal abortions

15:06 21/09/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday sentenced Natalya Stolbovskoya, who had casted herself as gynecology doctor, to 4.5 years in penal colony for illegal abortions and substandard services.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100