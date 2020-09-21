Provision of palliative care in Russia improves – Children Ombudsman

12:29 21/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – Treatment of seriously and terminally ill children remains a priority for Children Rights Commissioner institution, Russia’s Children Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has said after visiting the Elizavetisky hospice for minors on the day the facility celebrated its second foundation day.

Kuznetsova congratulated the staff of the establishment, its patients and their parents.

Later, the Children Ombudsman observed that if several years ago the issue of treatment of seriously and terminally ill minors was in fact in in a blind zone, as she put it, at present real steps aimed at the improvement of the situation, like allocation of significant means, provision of special medical equipment and expendables, easier access to respective medical services, training of qualified specialists, education and invitation of volunteers, are clearly seen.

The Elizavetinsky hospice is an establishment setting high standards of treatment of minors, Kuznetsova noted.

The facility is a private establishment disposing of modern equipment and professional staff; it provides free treatment of children and assistance to their families.