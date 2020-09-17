Moscow Business Ombudsman reports 100 successful cases in 2020

16:22 17/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) – The Office of Moscow Business Rights Commissioner Tatiana Mineyeva could help to settle one hundred cases in favor of businesspersons since the beginning of 2020, the body’s press service informs RAPSI on Thursday.

These applications were filed with the Ombudsman by medium-sized and small businesses with relation to administrative and criminal issues; some businesspersons sought assistance in getting support provided by the Moscow government during the pandemic.

Last year Moscow Ombudsman could help only 75 businesspersons, the statement reads.

The Office says the successful settlements were reached because of close cooperation with the city government.