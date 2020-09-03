Rights of media employees violated 17 times in Russia in July through August

16:49 02/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 2 (RAPSI) – Seventeen cases of violation of the rights of persons being employees of mass media outlets were registered in Russia over July and August by a center monitoring how the rights of journalists are respected, the press service of Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council reports on Wednesday.

According to the center’s documents, violations were recorded in the Khabarovsk, Astrakhan, Saratov, Tomsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Kemerovo, and Krasnoyarsk regions, as well as in the Republic of Bashkiria.

The monitoring center Protection of Media Rights was founded in March 2019 with the aim to create a system of monitoring of observance of journalists’ rights in Russia’s regions.