Russia’s human rights body to monitor September elections

16:05 28/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 28 (RAPSI) – The Presidential Council for Human Rights will monitor elections in September, according to a statement on the body’s website.

Rights advocates will attend poll stations in several Russian regions from September 11 to 13 in order to keep track of the observance of election rights of citizens. The Council’s members will work in cooperation with ombudsmen and members of regional civic chambers and human rights bodies, executive secretary of the Presidential Council for Human Rights Alexander Tochenov has stated.

Moreover, the rights advocates will pay their attention at e-voting.

The election monitoring working group will be coordinated by to chairpersons Igor Borisov and Natalia Yevdokimova.