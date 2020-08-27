Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Ombudsman Moskalkova to chair Human Rights Advocates Recognition & Reward panel

Tags: Charity, Human rights, Award, Tatyana Moskalkova, Vladimir Putin, Russia
15:00 27/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 27 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin has appointed the federal Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova as a chair of the Panel on Recognition & Reward of advocates and benefactors. A relevant order is published on the official website of legal information.

Five members of the Civic Chamber, including its Secretary Lidia Mikheyeva, CEO of the State Central Museum of the Contemporary History of Russia Irina Velikanova, Chair of the Chamber’s security commission Alexander Vorontsov, head of the regional foundation of wheelchair users The Society Without Barriers Galina Gorbatykh, the first deputy chair of the Chamber’s NGO development and support commission Natalia Kiryukhina, will be present in the panel.

Also, head of the Presidential Council for Human Rights Valery Fadeyev and the body’s members, Rusfund President Lev Ambinder and professor of the Higher School of Economics Leonid Polyakov will be the panel members.

The state award for human rights and charitable work was established in Russia in 2016. The first people who had received the award were Elizaveta Glinka, widely known as Doctor Liza, and human rights advocate Alexander Tkachenko.

