Moskalkova stands for alimony fund creation as Russians’ debt reaches $2 billion

© flickr. com/Marco Verch

16:51 14/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 14 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner of Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova during the Rights and Responsibility of Fathers roundtable on Friday pushed for the creation of an alimony fund adding that the debt of Russians had exceeded 150 billion rubles (about $2 billion).

Creation of such a fund was also earlier proposed by public members, state bodies and Russia’s Federal Bailiff Service.

According to Moskalkova, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Federal Bailiff Service are cooperating to draft a new mechanism improving the alimony debt problem.

The bailiffs’ statistics read that the alimony debt of Russian citizens reached 152 billion rubles as of 2019.



