Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
14/08/2020 13:03

News

Print this

Russian antimonopoly body fines company claiming drug Arbidol is effective against COVID-19

Tags: coronavirus, Pharmacy, Fine, Advertising, The Federal Antimonopoly Service, Russia
12:00 14/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 14 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has imposed a 200,000 rubles (about $2,700) fine on OTC Pharm company for an advertisement claiming medicine Arbidol was therapeutically effective against the coronavirus, according to a statement of the agency’s press service.

This March, the antimonopoly watchdog found this advertisement aired by several broadcasters to be in violation of law; the advertiser was issued a notice of violation.

According to the information FAS received from Russia’s Health Ministry in answer to its request, the Arbidol medical use guidelines do not contain any indication that the medicine is to be used to cure infection caused by the coronavirus; therefore, the advertisement contained claims, which did not correspond to the official instructions on its medical application.

FAS says it did not assess the efficiency of Arbidol, but just examined if the information in the advertisement in question answered legal requirements, Deputy Head of the FAS Directorate for Oversight of Advertising and Unfair Competition Irina Vasilenkova.

The watchdog cites provisions of the law on advertising prohibiting advertisers to use any information other than that contained in the guidelines on the medical use of drugs and medical products and reminds that advertisers are to be responsible for respective violations.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian antimonopoly body fines company claiming drug Arbidol is effective against COVID-19

12:00 14/08/2020 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has imposed a 200,000 rubles (about $2,700) fine on OTC Pharm company for an advertisement claiming medicine Arbidol was therapeutically effective against the coronavirus.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian antimonopoly body fines company claiming drug Arbidol is effective against COVID-19

12:00 14/08/2020 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has imposed a 200,000 rubles (about $2,700) fine on OTC Pharm company for an advertisement claiming medicine Arbidol was therapeutically effective against the coronavirus.

Detention of ex-commonwealth affairs agency official extended in $700k embezzlement case

10:49 14/08/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday extended detention of Mikhail Popov, a former official of the Federal Agency for Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Residing Abroad and International Humanitarian Co-Operation (Rossotrudnichestvo), in a 50-million-ruble (about $700,000) embezzlement case.

Embezzlement probe into ex-minister Abyzov completed

11:12 14/08/2020 Investigartion into ex-Minister for Open Government affairs Mikhail Abyzov and his alleged accomplices charged with embezzlement has been completed.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100