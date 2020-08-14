Russia’s Ombudsman proposes establishment of international workforce bank

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:55 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova believes a bank of jobs will offer young people wider prospects as concerns search for vacancies and facilitate support provided by national governments.

Yearly, the Ombudsman Office registers numerous addresses of young people finding themselves in dire straits. The applications concern a wide range of issues, like the right to general and professional education, housing for orphans and children left without parental care, housing for young families, assistance in getting jobs, and so on, Moskalkova said addressing the Samarkand Forum on Human Rights, a high-level event focusing on the rights of young people.

The Rights Commissioner added that amid the pandemic, the most difficult problems were employment, education, and health care; an answer could be the creation of an international workforce bank, she said.