Russian children’s ombudsman welcomes foreign drug purchase liberalization

17:26 07/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 7 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner has supported liberalization of purchase of certain foreign drugs.

On Friday, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order lifting restrictions on state procurement of foreign medicine for leukemia, lymphoma and rare deceases of children.

According to Kuznetsova, the purchase restrictions previously set in law excluded all foreign drugs from state procurement denied parents of ill children an opportunity to bue needed medicine.

She states that such drugs must be available; and receipt of them must be guaranteed.

Earlier, Kuznetsova applied to the Chair of Russia’s Government seeking to take measures ensuring provision of required medicine to deceased children.



