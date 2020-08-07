Only 15% of people with limited health capacities employed in Russia

12:14 07/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 7 (RAPSI) – Only 15% of Russian citizens with disabilities have a job, Chair of the Chamber’s Commission for barrier free environment for physically challenged people Diana Gurtskaya said during a round table conference on the employement of disabled persons on Friday.

According to the public figure, the 15% employement rate is low because people with limited health capacities are capable of socialization, professional development and making way in life.

Amendments to the law on employment have been active for more than a year, she reminded. According to them, employment service bodies are obliged to help people with disabilies in their employment. However, the problem remains urgent, Gurtskaya stated.



