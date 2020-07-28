Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Founder of family café chain appointed as small and medium businesses ombudsman

Tags: Rights of entrepreneurs, Business, Anastasia Tatulova, Boris Titov, Russia
14:10 28/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 28 (RAPSI) – Founder of the family café chain Anderson Anastasia Tatulova has been appointed as a public ombudsman for small and medium-sized businesses. A relevant order has been signed by Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov.

According to Titov, Tatulova is familiar with problems of for small and medium enterprises better than others and discussed them with the President. The business ombudsman believes that her activity in the job will be effective.

Small and medium enterprises suffered from the coronavirus restrictions more than most, Titov added.

Tatulova was born in Severodvinsk, a town in the Arkhangelsk Region. In 1995, she graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the Moscow State University. In 2009, she founded the chain of Anderson family cafes. Five years later, in 2014, she was ranked among Top 250 best Russia’s CEOs. 

Founder of family café chain appointed as small and medium businesses ombudsman

14:10 28/07/2020 Founder of the family café chain Anderson Anastasia Tatulova has been appointed as a public ombudsman for small and medium-sized businesses. A relevant order has been signed by Russia's business ombudsman Boris Titov.
