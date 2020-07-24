Russian phytosanitary watchdog’s ex-official again placed under house arrest

17:07 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Friday against ordered Dmitry Natarov, ex-assistant to a chief of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), to be put under house arrest until August 25 in a case over bribe taking and child molestation, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The court dismissed an investigator’s motion to place the defendant in detention.

On July 21, the Moscow City Court overturned the Presnensky District Court’s ruling to place Natarov under house arrest until August 25 and ordered reconsideration of the matter.

The man stands charged with child molestation and bribery.