Antimonopoly watchdog reveals $11mln cartel agreement at Siberian hydropower plant

12:59 24/07/2020

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has found out that two companies made an anticompetitive agreement concerning the procurement of construction works at the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power project, according to the body’s press service.

FAS evaluates that Stroyline and Vympel companies could unlawfully gain almost 800,000 rubles (about $11 million at the current exchange rate) in the result of these arrangements.

Yet another case against RusHydro company and Stroyline has been initiated by the antimonopoly watchdog on the basis of the materials of a criminal investigation conducted by the Interior Ministry’s Investigative Directorate for the Republic of Khakassia. FAS believes the companies have made an anticompetitive agreement to help Stroyline win a tender.

Certain new evidence of wrongdoings was revealed by the antimonopoly service in the framework of a probe into the case; the respective materials were submitted to law enforcement agencies.

As instructed by Russia’s President, Head of the FAS Anti-Cartel Directorate Andrey Tenishev observes, the Service closely cooperates with law enforcement agencies so to prevent operations of criminal cartels; one of the body’s tasks is to break a stereotype of impunity in this sphere, especially as concerns such most strategically and socially important projects as the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric p