Ombudsman Moskalkova proposes extension of Civic Chamber’s human rights work

17:54 19/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 19 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova proposed that the Civic Chamber members extend their work on education in the law at a plenary meeting of the Chamber on Friday.

In particular, Moskalkova offered them to open education in the law projects related to the enhancement of public monitoring in penitentiary and other closed facilities including mental hospitals. She invited the Chamber members to join the extended work increasing guarantees of human rights and interests.

On Friday, Lidia Mikheyeva was reelected as the Civic Chamber’s Secretary for the next three years. The Hero of Russia Vyacheslav Bocharov was chosen as her first deputy. Other deputies are ex-Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka, Honored Lawyer of Russia Vladislav Grib and Director of the Museum of Victory Alexander Shkolnik.



