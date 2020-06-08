Self-isolation regime to be cancelled in Moscow – official

© flickr.com/ Ivan Plevin

16:28 08/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – The self-isolation regime introduced due to the outbreak of coronavirus will be lifted in Moscow on June 9, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Monday.

According to the official, Moscow residents, including those older than 65 and suffering from chronical deceases, will be unrestrictedly leave their homes and move through the city.

Moreover, hairdressing salons, beauty shops, photo studios, employment agencies will resume their work. Carshering restrictions will be lifted. Public may also resume their ordinary work. Cemetery visiting restrictions will be also canceled.

The next stage of the restrictions’ lift will begin on June 16 with the opening of libraries, realtor agencies, advertising and consulting services, summer terraces of cafes and restaurants.

Fitness centers, swimming pools, kindergartens will reopen starting June 23.