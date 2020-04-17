Central Bank passes further steps to protect Russian citizens’ interests

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:18 17/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 17 (RAPSI) – The Central Bank has established additional measures to protect the interests of Russian citizens, according to a statement of the regulator.

The Bank of Russia believes it necessary to expand capabilities of banks concerning loan restructuring and loan granting including mortgage.

However, the regulator says face-to-face communication between citizens and financial organizations must be restricted.The Central Bank in particulae recommends the credit organizations to prolong the operation of outdated bank cards of customers until July 2020.

Banks and microlenders are also recommended to suspend execution of forced eviction orders against debtors until September 30, 2020, the statement reads.