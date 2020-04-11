Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/04/2020 00:10

News

Print this

Russia’s government raises caps on mortgages eligible for repayment holidays

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Mortgage, Economics, Government, Mikhail Mishustin, Russia
17:40 10/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 10 (RAPSI) – Russia’s government had raised upper limits of mortgages the borrowers of which affected by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to seek repayment holidays with banks, the Cabinet Chair Mikhail Mishustin said addressing a conference on economic issues.

The respective sum, according to Mishustin, is calculated taking into account the specifics of different segments of the mortgage market, since apartment prices vary across Russia’s regions; thus in Moscow, where housing is most expensive, the cap is to make 4.5 million rubles (about $60,000 at the current exchange rate), whereas in St. Petersburg and in the Far East Federal District it is to be set at 3 million rubles ($40,000); for other regions the upper mortgage limit makes 2 million rubles ($26,500).

The figures, the Chair of the government noted, had been determined in the result of an analysis of objective evidence on the market of mortgage borrowings collected over a two-year period. He expressed his hope that the measure is to help the majority of those concerned.

Earlier, the government announced the caps to be at 1.5 million rubles ($20,000).

On April 3, President Vladimir Putin signed into a law provisions entitling borrowers to six-month repayment holidays if their incomes over the preceding month declined by 30% in comparison with their last year average monthly income.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s government raises caps on mortgages eligible for repayment holidays

17:40 10/04/2020 Russia’s government raised upper limits of mortgages the borrowers of which affected by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to seek repayment holidays with banks, the Cabinet Chair Mikhail Mishustin said addressing a conference on economic issues on Friday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ombudsman Moskalkova proposes to review parole terms amid pandemic

17:16 10/04/2020 Russia’s Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova proposed during the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 9 ½: The Rule of Corona on Friday to revise the terms for release on parole at time of the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

Russia’s government raises caps on mortgages eligible for repayment holidays

17:40 10/04/2020 Russia’s government raised upper limits of mortgages the borrowers of which affected by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to seek repayment holidays with banks, the Cabinet Chair Mikhail Mishustin said addressing a conference on economic issues on Friday.

About 3,000 applications submitted to Russian ombudsman over coronavirus outbreak

16:57 10/04/2020 Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova received about 3,000 applications related to the spread of coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100