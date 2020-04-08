Upwards of 90% Russian entrepreneurs affected by crisis – business ombudsman

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:44 08/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) - Upwards of 90% entrepreneurs have been affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and oil price downturn, according to Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov.

Many applications from businesses are being submitted to the ombudsman’s office, Titov said Wednesday during his news conference.

The fall in oil prices and coronavirus outbreak led to the economic deadlock. This is not a simple slide in oil prices resulted in a reclaimable decline in the ruble and erosion of purchasing power, the ombudsman stated. Currently, oil, metal, mineral and other exports are curbed. Previously, if the ruble rate downe and bolstered exports; today all markets are closed what result in a tangled situation, he pointed.

Earlier, Titov sent President Vladimir Putin extraordinary measures proposals aimed to regulate the economy under recessional conditions.



