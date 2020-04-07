Рейтинг@Mail.ru
07/04/2020 07:52

Russian prosecutors elicit facts of overpricing of products aiding immune stimulation

Tags: Food, coronavirus, Overpricing, The Federal Antimonopoly Service, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
18:55 06/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 6 (RAPSI) – Facts of overpricing of products aiding the immune system reinforcement by retail chains have been revealed amid the coronavirus situation, the press service of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Therefore, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has been orderd to give a legal estimate to the reasonability of the price escalation. If required, a relevant prosecutors’ response to be given in order to prevent violations of the antimonopoly law and bring persons responsible to liability, the statement reads.

The prosecutors specify that shops have escalated the prices of lemons, ginger root and garlic.

Top news

Russian Cabinet approves support measures for businesses suffering from coronavirus crisis

16:01 06/04/2020 The Government of Russia on Monday approved support measures for companies and individual entrepreneurs involved in businesses worst-hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

Russia’s Children Ombudsman makes proposals as to bill on social support of orphans

17:42 06/04/2020 Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova has submitted her proposals aimed at amending a number of provisions of a bill on social support of orphans to the Ministry of Education.

