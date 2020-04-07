Russian prosecutors elicit facts of overpricing of products aiding immune stimulation

© pixabay.com

18:55 06/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 6 (RAPSI) – Facts of overpricing of products aiding the immune system reinforcement by retail chains have been revealed amid the coronavirus situation, the press service of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Therefore, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has been orderd to give a legal estimate to the reasonability of the price escalation. If required, a relevant prosecutors’ response to be given in order to prevent violations of the antimonopoly law and bring persons responsible to liability, the statement reads.

The prosecutors specify that shops have escalated the prices of lemons, ginger root and garlic.