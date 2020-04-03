Russian President allows for online medicine sale durig emergencies

21:53 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – A bill on online sale of pharma drugs during epidemics and emergencies was signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin into law on Friday. The document’s version is published on the official website of legal information.

The document is to amend laws on information and medicine circulation.

Under the law, online sale and delivery of over-the-counter drugs and prescribed medicine except potent narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances will be available during epidemics and emergencies; in the current situation – until December 31. The e-trade procedure is to be determined by the government.

The State Duma passed the legislative proposal on April 1; the Federation Council approved it on April 2.



