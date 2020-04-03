Рейтинг@Mail.ru
03/04/2020 18:16

Penitentiary officials deny pneumonia outbreak in Moscow detention center

Tags: Healthcare, Pneumonia, Pre-trial detention, Penitentiary system, Russia
12:58 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in a statement released on Friday refuted information earlier published by several media outlets on the outbreak of pneumonia in Moscow’s Matrosskaya Tishina detention center.

According to the penitentiary authorities, no ARVI and pneumonia cases among detainees have been registered by today.

The number of medics is sufficient for providing medical aid in all detention facilities, the FSIN added.

Earlier, Olga Romanova, the head of the charity fund for help to prisoners Rus’ Sidyashchaya, stated that many people detained in Matrosskaya Tishina had pneumonia signs and human rights advocates could not check this information.

Penitentiary officials deny pneumonia outbreak in Moscow detention center

12:58 03/04/2020 Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in a statement released on Friday refuted information earlier published by several media outlets on the outbreak of pneumonia in Moscow’s Matrosskaya Tishina detention center.
