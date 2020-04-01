Families with minors still seek Children Ombudsman’s help to return to Russia

12:06 01/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 1 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova is still being called for assistance by families with minors, who by various reasons have not been able to leave foreign countries yet, the Ombudsman Office informs on Wednesday.

Such calls have been received, for instance, from Spain, where a mother of two children was stranded failing because of an illness to meet a deadline for registration in the Russian embassy; from India, from where several families could not leave before Russia had closed its air travel; from Kazakhstan, where a family had to leave a daughter of Kazakhstan citizenship in care of local relatives as the border was left open only for citizens of Russia.

The Children Ombudsman Office experts thoroughly work on each individual case acting in constant cooperation with officials of Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Russian missions and embassies across the globe, the statement reads.



