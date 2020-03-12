Russia’s Interior Ministry to pay $20,000 to mother of police torture victim

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:52 12/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 12 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court of Russia’s Republic of Ingushetia on Thursday ordered the Interior Ministry to pay Lemka Doliyeva, whose son had died after being beaten by police officers, 1.5 million rubles (about $20,000 at the current exchange rate) in compensation, lawyer for the injured party Andrey Sabinin has told RAPSI.

In October 2019, a lower court obligated the Finance Ministry to pay the compensation. The injured party demanded to increase the amount to be awarded up to 15 million rubles ($200,000) and to recover the money from the police.

The republican Supreme Court partially granted the victim’s appeal ordering the Interior Ministry to pay the compensation. However, the court denied a motion to increase the payout amount, the lawyer said.

In July 2018, the Nalchik Garrison Military Court sentenced seven officers of the Center for Counteracting Extremism (“Center E”) of the Interior Ministry’s Directorate for the Republic of Ingushetia and regional Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate, to prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.

The law enforcement officers, depending on their individual actions, were earlier charged with murder, robbery, extortion, burglary, theft of documents, forging of documents, and abuse of office using violence leading to grave consequences.

According to investigators, the law enforcement officers used violence against a cashier of a bank and his wife, demanding their victims to confess to organizing and committing a robbery of Rosselkhozbank regional branch in Ingushetia. Investigators found that the victims were harshly beaten with the cashier being at one point asphyxiated, resulting in his death. Investigators believe that the criminals were responsible for numerous other crimes.

The court sentenced the former head of the Center’s regional directorate Timur Khamkhoyev to 7 years in a regular penal colony. The Center’s employee Alikhan Bekoyev was sentenced to 10 years in a high security penal colony, while his former colleague Andrey Beznosyuk received a 6-year prison term. Yet another officer of the Center Isa Aspiyev was sentenced to 5.5 years in jail.

Ex-FSB employee Mustaf Tsaroyev was sentenced to 5 years in a regular penal colony. Ex-head of a local police station received a 3-year prison term. A former deputy head of the Center’s directorate Sergey Khandogin received a 3-year suspended sentence.