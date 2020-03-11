Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/03/2020 20:48

News

Print this

Russian prosecutors declare NGO registered in Belgium undesirable

Context
Tags: NGO, Justice Ministry, The Prosecutor General's Office, Belgium, Europe, Russia
17:16 11/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 11 (RAPSI) – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has declared the international NGO European Endowment for Democracy registered in Belgium undesirable in the Russian Federation.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the NGO’s activity poses threat to Russia’s constitutional order and internal security of the State.

Information on the decision has been sent to the Ministry of Justice to add the foundation to the list of the undesirable foreign NGOs.

The European Endowment for Democracy (EED) was founded in 2013 by the European Union (EU) and EU member states as an autonomous International Trust Fund to foster democracy in the European Neighbourhood, the Western Balkans, and beyond. It supports civil society organizations, pro-democracy movements, civic and political activists, and independent media platforms and journalists working towards a pluralistic, democratic political system, the NGO’s official website reads.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian prosecutors declare NGO registered in Belgium undesirable

17:16 11/03/2020 The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has declared the international NGO European Endowment for Democracy registered in Belgium undesirable in the Russian Federation.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Upper house of Russian parliament approves Constitution amending bill

16:09 11/03/2020 The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday backed a draft law on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Number of complaints from minor convicts, detainees drops – Russian children’s ombudsman

14:24 11/03/2020 The number of complaints submitted to the office of Russian child rights commissioner from prisons and detention facilities for minors has decreased in recent years, children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has said during the extended meeting of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s panel.

Russian prosecutors declare NGO registered in Belgium undesirable

17:16 11/03/2020 The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has declared the international NGO European Endowment for Democracy registered in Belgium undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100