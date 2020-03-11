Russian prosecutors declare NGO registered in Belgium undesirable

© RAPSI, Natalia Vaneyeva

17:16 11/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 11 (RAPSI) – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has declared the international NGO European Endowment for Democracy registered in Belgium undesirable in the Russian Federation.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the NGO’s activity poses threat to Russia’s constitutional order and internal security of the State.

Information on the decision has been sent to the Ministry of Justice to add the foundation to the list of the undesirable foreign NGOs.

The European Endowment for Democracy (EED) was founded in 2013 by the European Union (EU) and EU member states as an autonomous International Trust Fund to foster democracy in the European Neighbourhood, the Western Balkans, and beyond. It supports civil society organizations, pro-democracy movements, civic and political activists, and independent media platforms and journalists working towards a pluralistic, democratic political system, the NGO’s official website reads.



