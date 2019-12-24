Number of sexual crimes against minors rises in Russia – child rights commissioner

17:30 24/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – The number of crimes against sexual inviolability of children has increased by 41.7% in the last 10 years, Russia’s child rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova has told journalists at her news conference.

In total, the number of crimes against minors has dropped by 9%, she said.

Moreover, the number of recorded potential minor criminals dropped by 54.5%; and the number of children, who had already committed crimes, decreased by 60%, according to Kuznetsova.

On Tuesday, during the press conference Kuznetsova said about the results of the activities of children’s ombudsmen in Russian regions and their goals for 2020.