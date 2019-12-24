Infant death rate drops by 42% in last 10 years – Russian children’s ombudsman

16:12 24/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – The child mortality rate has dropped by 42% in the last 10 years, according to Russia’s minors’ rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

However, currently, there is persistent upward trend in the number of illnesses recorded among minors; this index grew by 5.6%, Kuznetsova said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Moreover, the number of disabled children is rising, she added.

On Tuesday, during the press conference Kuznetsova said about the results of the activities of children’s ombudsmen in Russia’s regions and goals for 2020.



