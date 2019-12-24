Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/12/2019 20:42

News

Print this

Infant death rate drops by 42% in last 10 years – Russian children’s ombudsman

Tags: Children rights, Rights of minors, Statistics, Anna Kuznetsova, Russia
16:12 24/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 24 (RAPSI) – The child mortality rate has dropped by 42% in the last 10 years, according to Russia’s minors’ rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

However, currently, there is persistent upward trend in the number of illnesses recorded among minors; this index grew by 5.6%, Kuznetsova said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Moreover, the number of disabled children is rising, she added.

On Tuesday, during the press conference Kuznetsova said about the results of the activities of children’s ombudsmen in Russia’s regions and goals for 2020.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Infant death rate drops by 42% in last 10 years – Russian children’s ombudsman

16:12 24/12/2019 The child mortality rate has dropped by 42% in the last 10 years, according to Russia’s minors’ rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Illegal summer rally participant gets 2.5 years for beating policeman with crowd barrier

17:09 24/12/2019 A participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27 Sergey Surovtsev on Tuesday got a 2.5-year prison sentence for using force against a National Guard officer.

Infant death rate drops by 42% in last 10 years – Russian children’s ombudsman

16:12 24/12/2019 The child mortality rate has dropped by 42% in the last 10 years, according to Russia’s minors’ rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

Moscow rally activist Radzhabov fined $1,600 for force against law enforcement officer

16:41 24/12/2019 The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday imposed a 100,000-ruble fine ($1,600) against Samariddin Radzhabov, who had been charged with using violence against a police officer during an illegal summer rally.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100