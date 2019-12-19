Bill aimed to improve safety of children during vacations approved by State Duma

© flickr.com/ ssopach

18:26 18/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – Russia’s State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a bill aimed to enhance safety of children, when they are on vacations, the lower house of the Russian Parliament informs on Wednesday.

The document envisages establishment of respective interdepartmental commissions headed by regional governors.

Such commissions are to assist in coordination of the authorities and organizations; carry out on-site inspections of recreational facilities when informed of alleged non-compliance with the law; develop measures, programs and proposals as to higher efficiency of organization of recreational activities of children.

It is established that the commissions are to hold annual training workshops for the children’s camps managers, counsellors, leaders and employees, where representatives of the Emergency Ministry, consumer rights protection agency and educational establishments could instruct them about their rights, respective laws and natural features of the camp locations.

Earlier, the statement reminds, the State Duma have adopted laws on the distribution of powers among the authorities at all levels as to children’s rest and recreation, and establishment of a special register of organizations operating in this area.