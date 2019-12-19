Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
19/12/2019 03:22

News

Print this

Bill aimed to improve safety of children during vacations approved by State Duma

Context
Tags: State Duma, Moscow, Russia
18:26 18/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – Russia’s State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a bill aimed to enhance safety of children, when they are on vacations, the lower house of the Russian Parliament informs on Wednesday.

The document envisages establishment of respective interdepartmental commissions headed by regional governors.

Such commissions are to assist in coordination of the authorities and organizations; carry out on-site inspections of recreational facilities when informed of alleged non-compliance with the law; develop measures, programs and proposals as to higher efficiency of organization of recreational activities of children.

It is established that the commissions are to hold annual training workshops for the children’s camps managers, counsellors, leaders and employees, where representatives of the Emergency Ministry, consumer rights protection agency and educational establishments could instruct them about their rights, respective laws and natural features of the camp locations.

Earlier, the statement reminds, the State Duma have adopted laws on the distribution of powers among the authorities at all levels as to children’s rest and recreation, and establishment of a special register of organizations operating in this area.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bill aimed to improve safety of children during vacations approved by State Duma

18:26 18/12/2019 Russia’s State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a bill aimed to enhance safety of children, when they are on vacations.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutor seeks 8 years in jail for runaway Moscow 2012 riot case defendant

17:24 18/12/2019 A prosecutor on Wednesday demanded an 8-year term in penal colony for Dmitry Buchenkov, who stands charged with participation in the riots on Bolotnaya Square in Moscow on May 6, 2012, Valentina Norbakh.

State Duma lawmakers back extension of prosecutors’ powers

16:36 18/12/2019 A bill extending the public prosecutor's supervision over investigators at the stage of the initiation of criminal cases passed its third and final reading in the lower house of Russian parliament on Wednesday.

Bill aimed to improve safety of children during vacations approved by State Duma

18:26 18/12/2019 Russia’s State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a bill aimed to enhance safety of children, when they are on vacations.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100