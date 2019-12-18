Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/12/2019 15:26

News

Print this

Criminal charges against two persons on London List dropped

Context
Tags: Rights of entrepreneurs, Business, Boris Titov, Moscow, Russia
11:27 18/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – Investigators have dismissed cases against Sergey Fufayev, a shareholder and the CEO of Trest Koksokhimmontazh company, and Georgy Lofitsky, his deputy, who were charged with organizing a criminal society, the press service of Boris Titov, Russia’s Business Ombudsman, informs on Wednesday.

Earlier, Titov has several times contacted the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office and Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office seeking to defend these businessmen. In his appeals, the Business Rights Commissioner stressed, as quoted in the statement, that in this case detention was too severe a measure, whereas the charges were based on normal business operations of a legal entity.

According to the statement, additional charges of organization of a criminal society were brought against Fufayev and Lofitsky more than six years after the probe was launched and it became clear that the case had no prospects in court. These charges were used to strengthen psychological pressure on the entrepreneurs and to justify their detention, the statement cites Titov’s letter.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Criminal charges against two persons on London List dropped

11:27 18/12/2019 Investigators have dismissed cases against Sergey Fufayev, a shareholder and the CEO of Trest Koksokhimmontazh company, and Georgy Lofitsky, his deputy, who were charged with organizing a criminal society.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s DIA sues ex-managers of Tatfondbank seeking recovery of $2.3 billion

12:56 18/12/2019 Russia’s State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) has moved to recover 141.39 billion rubles (about $2.3 billion) from ex-Tatfondbank chairman Robert Musin and ten other persons in control of the bank.

Criminal charges against two persons on London List dropped

11:27 18/12/2019 Investigators have dismissed cases against Sergey Fufayev, a shareholder and the CEO of Trest Koksokhimmontazh company, and Georgy Lofitsky, his deputy, who were charged with organizing a criminal society.

Case over Moscow judge murder threat referred to court – Prosecutor General’s Office

10:21 18/12/2019 The case of Yevgeny Yerzunov, charged with murder threats against a judge, was transferred to court after a Prosecutor General’s deputy had signed an indictment against him.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100