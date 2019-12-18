Criminal charges against two persons on London List dropped

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:27 18/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – Investigators have dismissed cases against Sergey Fufayev, a shareholder and the CEO of Trest Koksokhimmontazh company, and Georgy Lofitsky, his deputy, who were charged with organizing a criminal society, the press service of Boris Titov, Russia’s Business Ombudsman, informs on Wednesday.

Earlier, Titov has several times contacted the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office and Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office seeking to defend these businessmen. In his appeals, the Business Rights Commissioner stressed, as quoted in the statement, that in this case detention was too severe a measure, whereas the charges were based on normal business operations of a legal entity.

According to the statement, additional charges of organization of a criminal society were brought against Fufayev and Lofitsky more than six years after the probe was launched and it became clear that the case had no prospects in court. These charges were used to strengthen psychological pressure on the entrepreneurs and to justify their detention, the statement cites Titov’s letter.