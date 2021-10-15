Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
15/10/2021 16:33

News

Print this

Cabinet backs ban on persons involved in extremism to work as pilots and flight attendants

Tags: Extremism, Legislation, The Government Legislative Commission, Russia
15:29 15/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 15 (RAPSI) — The Government Commission on Legislative Activities has approved an initiative to ban those involved in extremist activities, including those who publish posts on social networks that incite hatred and enmity, from working as pilots or flight attendants.  

It is proposed to supplement the Russian Air Code with provisions according to which it will be forbidden to hire citizens put on the list of persons in relation to whom there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism, on positions of aviation personnel, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia (ALR) Vladimir Gruzdev informs RAPSI. 

This list is formed by the Federal Financial Monitoring Service. The basis for including a person in this list is, first of all, the fact that such a person was brought to criminal responsibility under the articles of the Criminal Code, punishing terrorist or extremist crimes, Gruzdev explained.

He said that this list, in particular, includes those convicted of publicly justifying terrorism or propaganda of terrorism, public calls to carry out extremist activities, public calls to take actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.

Thus, publications in social networks that violate the law, including those aimed at inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity, will make it impossible for the violator to have a career as an employee of airlines. Such a person will not be able to work either as a pilot or as a flight attendant. The initiative is aimed at implementing the requirements of the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in terms of ensuring the protection of civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference, Gruzdev said.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Cabinet backs ban on persons involved in extremism to work as pilots and flight attendants

15:29 15/10/2021 The Government Commission on Legislative Activities has approved an initiative to ban those involved in extremist activities, including those who publish posts on social networks that incite hatred and enmity, from working as pilots or flight attendants.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Cabinet backs ban on persons involved in extremism to work as pilots and flight attendants

15:29 15/10/2021 The Government Commission on Legislative Activities has approved an initiative to ban those involved in extremist activities, including those who publish posts on social networks that incite hatred and enmity, from working as pilots or flight attendants.

State Duma backs United Russia bill on fines to persons abandoning pets

12:52 15/10/2021 The draft law introducing fines to be paid by persons abandoning their pets, which had been developed by political party United Russia, was supported by the Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environment Protection of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russian hematologist granted $60k comensation for unfounded prosecution

13:46 15/10/2021 Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Friday ordered Russia’s Finance Ministry to pay well-known hematologist Elena Misyurina 4.3 million rubles ($60,000) in compensation for damage caused by unfounded criminal prosecution against her.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100