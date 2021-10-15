Cabinet backs ban on persons involved in extremism to work as pilots and flight attendants

MOSCOW, October 15 (RAPSI) — The Government Commission on Legislative Activities has approved an initiative to ban those involved in extremist activities, including those who publish posts on social networks that incite hatred and enmity, from working as pilots or flight attendants.

It is proposed to supplement the Russian Air Code with provisions according to which it will be forbidden to hire citizens put on the list of persons in relation to whom there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism, on positions of aviation personnel, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia (ALR) Vladimir Gruzdev informs RAPSI.

This list is formed by the Federal Financial Monitoring Service. The basis for including a person in this list is, first of all, the fact that such a person was brought to criminal responsibility under the articles of the Criminal Code, punishing terrorist or extremist crimes, Gruzdev explained.

He said that this list, in particular, includes those convicted of publicly justifying terrorism or propaganda of terrorism, public calls to carry out extremist activities, public calls to take actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.

Thus, publications in social networks that violate the law, including those aimed at inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity, will make it impossible for the violator to have a career as an employee of airlines. Such a person will not be able to work either as a pilot or as a flight attendant. The initiative is aimed at implementing the requirements of the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in terms of ensuring the protection of civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference, Gruzdev said.