04/08/2021

News

Bill on entry of labor migrants arriving to prepare mass events reaches Russia’s State Duma

Context
Tags: Labor rights, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
11:39 04/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 4 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday submitted a bill to make easier the rules governing the entry of labor migrants to Russia when those arrive to work in the framework of preparation of international sports competitions and other events to the State Duma.

Organizers and migrants participating in the preparation of such events will not need to obtain permits. Invitations to such foreign citizens are to be issued without taking into account the respective quotas. Foreigners may be attracted, among other things, for the construction of facilities necessary for holding events, according to Chair of the Association Board Vladimir Gruzdev.

According to the RAPSI interlocutor, earlier for each international event, separate laws were adopted that established during the period of their implementation the specifics of entry into Russia for foreign citizens.

Now it is proposed to systematize such rules, which will make it possible not to adopt special laws every time for every major international event, Gruzdev said earlier.

The register of international events falling under the proposed law, the periods of their preparation and lists of construction projects will be approved by the Russian government, according to the Association Board Chair.

It is also envisaged that companies working under a contract with event organizers and providing various services in hotel, transport and tourism sectors will be able to accomodate and employ foreign citizens in a simplified manner, Gruzdev added.

 

