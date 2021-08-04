Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian Justice Ministry proposes to provide free legal aid on Internet for 2 years

Tags: Legislation, Internet, Legal practice, Justice Ministry, Russia
17:39 03/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 3 (RAPSI) — The Russian Ministry of Justice proposes to organize an experiment on the provision of free legal aid through electronic services; a part of this pilot project is to be the creation of information system Legal Assistance, the press service of the body informs RAPSI.

The draft government decree has been posted for public comment. The experiment is proposed to be carried out in the period from September 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

The main goal of the project is to create conditions for the effective development of state and non-state systems of free legal aid provision by improving the process of interaction between their participants and citizens of the Russian Federation, providing the population with equal access to free legal aid and the ability to choose a convenient way to obtain it, regardless of location, the ministry said in a statement.

The authors of the initiative propose to include all regions of the Russian Federation in the experiment by 2022.

The functions of the operator of the information system Legal Assistance responsible for its creation and maintenance of its functioning are to be assigned to federal budgetary institution Scientific Center for Legal Information under the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, the body noted.

