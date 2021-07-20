Putin proposes to lift age limits for top military officers

© http://www.kremlin.ru/

14:04 20/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 20 (RAPSI) — President Vladimir Putin has introduced to the State Duma a bill allowing top military officers to remain in their posts past the age of 70, according to the official website of the lower house of parliament.

It is proposed to establish that new military service contracts for the term defined by a Presidential decision may be concluded with servicemen having reached the age limit for military service in case they have the military rank of Marshal of the Russian Federation, General of the Army, or Admiral of the Fleet, the State Duma said in the statement.

As noted in the explanatory note to the bill, currently the age limit for military service for such servicemen makes 65 years; however, new contracts may be concluded with them until they reach the age of 70 years.