Russia’s Cabinet approves proposal to grant prosecutors right of legislative initiative

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:25 08/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) — The Government Law-Making Commission has approved an initiative to empower prosecutors with the right to submit their bills to regional legislative assemblies, the press service of the Association of Lawyers of Russia informs RAPSI.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message to the Federal Assembly, emphasized that the prosecutor was a cross-cutting supreme power that monitored the implementation of laws, regardless of any regional circumstances, the press service quotes the Chairman of the Board of the Association Vladimir Gruzdev as saying.

According to the Association Chair, in some constituent entities of the Russian Federation such a right is established by regional legislation, but in other regions where there are no such laws, prosecutors have no right to take legislative initiatives.

Thus, the right to take legislative initiatives at the regional level depends on the position of local deputies. The said initiative confirms at the federal level the right of prosecutor's offices in regions to propose their legislative initiatives. This work will contribute to improving the quality of regional rule-making, excluding the complex and costly work of protesting illegal acts and challenging them in court, Gruzdev explained.