Putin orders Cabinet to realize child benefit measures until August

15:50 07/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 7 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to pursue measures for monthly child benefits for minors aged from 3 to 7 years until August 1.

The measures include monitoring of regional enforcement of laws and regulations of the Russian Federation concerning payment of the said benefits, according to the document published on the Kremlin website.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministy must provide the level expertise of federal and state authorities and organization of the hot line operation as to consideration of citizens’ and organizations’ applications on this matter, the statement reads.



