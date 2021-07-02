Access to socially important websites to become free of charge – law

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) – Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday enacted a bill on free access to websites of social importance into law, according to the official website of legal information.

The amendments are to be introduced in the Federal Law On Communications.

The document makes access to such sites free of charge for subscribers. The users will not pay for traffic when logging on to the resources included in the list determined by Russia’s government.

The list will include not only state websites but also mass media, social networks, notary recourses and others, according to Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev.



