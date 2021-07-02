Russian government approves initiative to index payments to victims of crime

14:01 02/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) — The government of the Russian Federation has approved a draft law developed by the Ministry of Justice on the indexation of payments awarded by court decisions in case such are delayed for a long time, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev informs RAPSI.

The indexation institution aims to compensate for losses in the event that payments are delayed. In essence, it is about restoring justice. According to the draft amendments, it is proposed to index such payments starting from the date of the respective court decision to the day of its execution, Gruzdev said.

The Association Chair stressed that the indexation is aimed at maintaining the purchasing power of the amount awarded by the court.

The only basis for indexing the recovered amounts is their depreciation by the day of the actual execution of the court decision. Of course, indexation is to be applied in all cases when the court has ordered some kind of payment in favor of a person. For example, payments collected in favor of consumers can be indexed, Gruzdev explained.

According to the Association Chair, victims of crimes will be able to demand indexation if they have to wait for a long time the payments of compensations for harm caused on the part of the respective convicts.