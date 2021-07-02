Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/07/2021 17:00

News

Print this

Russian government approves initiative to index payments to victims of crime

Tags: Justice, Court, Compensation, Justice Ministry, Government, Vladimir Gruzdev, Russia
14:01 02/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) — The government of the Russian Federation has approved a draft law developed by the Ministry of Justice on the indexation of payments awarded by court decisions in case such are delayed for a long time, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev informs RAPSI.

The indexation institution aims to compensate for losses in the event that payments are delayed. In essence, it is about restoring justice. According to the draft amendments, it is proposed to index such payments starting from the date of the respective court decision to the day of its execution, Gruzdev said.

The Association Chair stressed that the indexation is aimed at maintaining the purchasing power of the amount awarded by the court. 

The only basis for indexing the recovered amounts is their depreciation by the day of the actual execution of the court decision. Of course, indexation is to be applied in all cases when the court has ordered some kind of payment in favor of a person. For example, payments collected in favor of consumers can be indexed, Gruzdev explained.

According to the Association Chair, victims of crimes will be able to demand indexation if they have to wait for a long time the payments of compensations for harm caused on the part of the respective convicts.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian government approves initiative to index payments to victims of crime

14:01 02/07/2021 The government of the Russian Federation has approved a draft law developed by the Ministry of Justice on the indexation of payments awarded by court decisions in case such are delayed for a long time.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Cafes and restaurants with revenues below $28 mln exempted from VAT in Russia

13:23 02/07/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill exempting cafes and restaurants earning annually less than 2 billion rubles ($28 million) from paying VAT into law.

Businessman Baturin detained on fraud attempt charges until fall

16:11 02/07/2021 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Friday ordered detention of businessman Viktor Baturin, who stands charged with attempted fraud, until September 1.

Russian government approves initiative to index payments to victims of crime

14:01 02/07/2021 The government of the Russian Federation has approved a draft law developed by the Ministry of Justice on the indexation of payments awarded by court decisions in case such are delayed for a long time.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100