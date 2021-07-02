Рейтинг@Mail.ru
02/07/2021 17:00

Cafes and restaurants with revenues below $28 mln exempted from VAT in Russia

Tags: Legislation, Taxation, Business, Vladimir Putin, Russia
13:23 02/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill exempting cafes and restaurants earning annually less than 2 billion rubles ($28 million) from paying VAT into law, the official website of legal information informs. 

As established by the law, provision of catering services in restaurants, cafes, bars, fast food outlets, buffets, cafeterias, canteens, snack bars, stores’ culinary departments, including off-premise catering are exempted from taxation on the territory of the Russian Federation. Such entities will be exempted from VAT on condition that in the previous calendar year their total incomes did not exceed 2 billion rubles, according to the signed document. 

At the same time, taxpayers are obliged to withhold and pay VAT from their foreign suppliers of goods, works, or services.

Nevertheless, in accordance with the document, the sale of such products by culinary departments of organizations and individual retail entrepreneurs, as well as individual entrepreneurs engaged in procurement activities, are not to be defined as catering services.

