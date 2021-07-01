Sanctions for repeated drunk driving toughened in Russian Federation

© pixabay.com

16:00 01/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 1 (RAPSI) – Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, has signed a law increasing from 2 to 3 years of the maximum prison sentence for repeated driving while intoxicated.

The document establishes stricter punishment for driving a car or other power-driven vehicle by a person driving in a state of intoxication in cases, where such a person has a criminal record for committing a similar crime. Stricter punishment is to be a longer prison term (up to 3 years instead of current 2 years) and higher fines (ranging from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles ($4,000 to $6,500 at the current exchange rate) instead of 200,000 to 300,000 rubles ($2,600 to $4,000) or in the amount of the wages or other income of the convicted person generated for a period of two to three years instead of one to two years, as well as the abolishment of a punishment in the form of community service, an explanatory note to the document reads.

In order to create conditions for the variable application of real punishments, it is proposed to supplement the list of the main types thereof with correctional labor for up to two years and restraint of liberty for up to three years.

The law also provides for a stricter additional punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to six years.



