President Putin signs law on minimum guaranteed income of debtors

Tags: Debt, Legislation, Vladimir Putin, Russia
16:32 30/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 30 (RAPSI) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning the foreclosure on debtors’ monthly income in the amount of the subsistence level, according to the official Internet portal of legal information. 

The document establishes the mechanism for the implementation of the right of debtor citizens to ensure the inviolability of their minimum incomes.

In accordance with the new law, they will be able to apply to bailiffs with statements on the preservation of their monthly incomes in the amount of at least the subsistence level, indicating the details of the bank account in which it is necessary to keep the corresponding funds. The bank, in turn, will not be able to foreclose on them, the State Duma has said earlier.

The authors of the initiative are State Duma deputies from the United Russia party led by head of the party’s State Duma lawmakers Sergey Neverov. 

