Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
28/06/2021 15:37

News

Print this

Russian Cabinet approves bill on more control over major transactions by NGOs

Tags: Legislation, Justice Ministry, NGO, Government, Russia
11:28 28/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 28 (RAPSI) — The Russian government has approved a bill establishing additional control in the sphere of large transactions made with participation of autonomous non-profit organizations using state budget funds, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Justice informs RAPSI.  

The bill proposes to establish that a major transaction by an autonomous non-profit organization using funds from the budgets of the Russian Federation is possible only with the consent of its founders or a collegial supreme governing body, the body said in the statement.

These changes will allow to strengthen control over the adoption of financial decisions by autonomous non-profit organizations on the disposal of funds and property, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Cabinet approves bill on more control over major transactions by NGOs

11:28 28/06/2021 The Russian government has approved a bill establishing additional control in the sphere of large transactions made with participation of autonomous non-profit organizations using state budget funds.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian Cabinet approves bill on more control over major transactions by NGOs

11:28 28/06/2021 The Russian government has approved a bill establishing additional control in the sphere of large transactions made with participation of autonomous non-profit organizations using state budget funds.

Businessman charged with $2.6 million embezzlement freed from house arrest

13:45 28/06/2021 Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Monday mitigated restrictive measure against businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky charged with embezzling over 190 million rubles ($2.6 million) from Credit-Express bank by changing it from house arrest to restraining order.

Around 3,000 disabled people turned to Russian Ombudsman in last 3 years - Moskalkova

14:03 25/06/2021 About 3,000 mobility impaired citizens have turned to Russia’s Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova in the last three years.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100