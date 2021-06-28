Russian Cabinet approves bill on more control over major transactions by NGOs

11:28 28/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 28 (RAPSI) — The Russian government has approved a bill establishing additional control in the sphere of large transactions made with participation of autonomous non-profit organizations using state budget funds, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Justice informs RAPSI.

The bill proposes to establish that a major transaction by an autonomous non-profit organization using funds from the budgets of the Russian Federation is possible only with the consent of its founders or a collegial supreme governing body, the body said in the statement.

These changes will allow to strengthen control over the adoption of financial decisions by autonomous non-profit organizations on the disposal of funds and property, according to the Ministry of Justice.