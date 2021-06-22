Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian government approves bill on free legal aid

Tags: Pro bono, Legal practice, Government, Justice Ministry, Russia
17:53 21/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 21 (RAPSI) — The government of the Russian Federation has approved a bill stipulating the obligation of participants in free legal aid systems to provide information about provision of such aid to the Ministry of Justice, the press service of the body informs RAPSI. 

The bill sets the obligation of participants in the state and non-state systems of free legal aid to provide information on its provision, as well as on legal education of the population to the Ministry of Justice of Russia, the body, in turn, is to approve the procedure and forms for providing such information, the Ministry of Justice said. 

At the same time, the document empowers the Ministry of Justice to maintain a list of legal clinics that may be established only as structural subdivisions of institutions of higher education. It is also established that only persons who have completed at least half of the term of study in the specialty "Jurisprudence"without academic arrears have the right to participate in the provision of free legal aid in such clinics.

