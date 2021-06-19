Bill on pet housing in apartments reaches State Duma

© RAPSI, Nikolay Merkulov

16:49 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – A bill on regulations on pet housing in flats has been submitted to the State Duma, according to the website of the lower house of parliament.

Many owners fail to provide sufficient care of their pets and create anti-sanitary environment in their apartments, an explanatory note to the document reads.

It is anticipated that federal authorities will control the number of domestic animals permitted to live I certain premises.

Lawmakers also propose to regulate dog walking without leads and muzzles outside special permit zones.