Putin vetoes bill on mass media responsibility for fake news

11:57 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has set a veto on a bill on the responsibility of mass media for distributing fake information approved by Russia’s State Duma and Federation Council, according to the database of the parliament’s lower house.

The draft law is sent for reconsideration.

The initiative which was not enacted by the President into law prohibits mass media from disseminating online false information posing a threat to human lives and health, citizens’ property, a threat of mass disruptions of public order or security, obstructiveness of functioning or breakdown of critical infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure of credit organizations, power engineering, industry and communications facilities.

The document envisages fines of up to 1.5 million rubles (over $20,000) for breaching the provisions.