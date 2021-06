State Duma elections to be held on September 19

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:59 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on holding of elections for the State Duma on September 19, the Kremlin website reads.

The decision was taken in accordance with the Federal Law on elections for the State Duma, according to the document.

The order come into force from the date of its official publication.