State Duma passes bill obliging media to indicate terrorist organizations banned in Russia

16:13 17/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 17 (RAPSI) — The State Duma has passed in the third and final reading a bill introducing administrative responsibility for disseminating information about terrorist organizations without indicating that those had been liquidated or activities thereof had been banned in Russia, according to the official website of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Failures to comply with this requirement are to be punished with fines of up to 2,500 rubles (about $35 at the current exchange rate) imposed on journalists and up to 50,000 rubles ($700) imposed on the editorial boards of the media involved, the statement reads.

The authors of the initiative are Chair of the Committee on Informational Policy Alexander Khinshtein and First Deputy Chairman of this Committee Sergey Boyarsky.