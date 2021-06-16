Russian MPs back harsh punishment for arms traffic

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) – The lower house of Russian parliament finally passed an initiative on severe punishment for illegal trafficking in weapons and explosives on Wednesday, a statement on the website of the State Duma reads.

The initiative envisages imprisonment for up to 12 years for illegal producing and trafficking in large caliber firearms, ammunition and explosives. Sale of blasting compositions will be punishable by prison terms for up to 20 years.

Moreover, the legislative proposal stipulates imprisonment for up to 4 years for illegal producing and sale of air weapon with the projectile force upwards of 7.5 joules. Currently, such actions are punishable under administrative legislation.