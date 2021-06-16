Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/06/2021 16:35

News

Print this

Russian MPs back harsh punishment for arms traffic

Context
Tags: Weapons, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
12:37 16/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) – The lower house of Russian parliament finally passed an initiative on severe punishment for illegal trafficking in weapons and explosives on Wednesday, a statement on the website of the State Duma reads.

The initiative envisages imprisonment for up to 12 years for illegal producing and trafficking in large caliber firearms, ammunition and explosives. Sale of blasting compositions will be punishable by prison terms for up to 20 years.

Moreover, the legislative proposal stipulates imprisonment for up to 4 years for illegal producing and sale of air weapon with the projectile force upwards of 7.5 joules. Currently, such actions are punishable under administrative legislation.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian MPs back harsh punishment for arms traffic

12:37 16/06/2021 The lower house of Russian parliament finally passed an initiative on severe punishment for illegal trafficking in weapons and explosives on Wednesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Mandatory vaccination of service workers introduced in Moscow

14:49 16/06/2021 The Moscow chief state sanitary officer Elena Andreyeva, issued an ordinance introducing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for service workers.

State Duma lawmakers adopt ban on public demonstration of Nazi leaders

15:26 16/06/2021 A bill prohibiting public demonstration of images of Nazi Germany leaders passed its third and final reading in Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday.

Cafes and restaurants with revenues below $28 mln to be exempted from VAT in Russia

13:49 16/06/2021 The State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a law exempting cafes and restaurants earning annually less than 2 billion rubles ($28 million) from paying VAT.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100