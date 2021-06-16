Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/06/2021 16:34

News

Print this

State Duma adopts bill on prosecutors' right to represent Russia in foreign courts

Context
Tags: Legislation, ECHR, State Duma, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
12:01 16/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) – The State Duma adopted a presidential draft law empowering the Prosecutor General's Office to represent the interests of the Russian Federation in international and foreign courts in a final third reading on Wednesday, according to the official website of the parliament’s lower house.

On June 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the bill to the State Duma. 

Taking into account the role the Prosecutor's Office plays in the system of public authorities of the Russian Federation, as well as the powers of the Prosecutor to request materials of criminal cases from investigative bodies and courts, information constituting banking and tax secrets, it can be concluded that the transfer of the functions ensuring its representation and protection of Russia’s interests in interstate bodies, foreign and international (interstate) courts, foreign and international arbitration tribunals will ensure the necessary level of interaction of federal state bodies on these issues and, in general, the effectiveness of work on representation of interests of the Russian Federation, the explanatory note to the bill reads.

It follows from the document that the combination of the powers of the Prosecutor General's Office to oversee the implementation of the law and the observance of human and civil rights with the function of representing Russia’s interests in the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) will ensure the protection of citizen's rights at all stages of consideration of complaints against the Russian Federation.

The proposed amendments will improve the efficiency of representation of the interests of Russia, Russian citizens and organization in international and foreign court proceedings and ensure adequate protection of human rights, according to the State Duma Anti-Corruption Committee’s Chairman Vasily Piskarev.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

State Duma adopts bill on prosecutors' right to represent Russia in foreign courts

12:01 16/06/2021 The State Duma adopted a presidential draft law empowering the Prosecutor General's Office to represent the interests of the Russian Federation in international and foreign courts in a final third reading on Wednesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Mandatory vaccination of service workers introduced in Moscow

14:49 16/06/2021 The Moscow chief state sanitary officer Elena Andreyeva, issued an ordinance introducing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for service workers.

State Duma lawmakers adopt ban on public demonstration of Nazi leaders

15:26 16/06/2021 A bill prohibiting public demonstration of images of Nazi Germany leaders passed its third and final reading in Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday.

Cafes and restaurants with revenues below $28 mln to be exempted from VAT in Russia

13:49 16/06/2021 The State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a law exempting cafes and restaurants earning annually less than 2 billion rubles ($28 million) from paying VAT.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100