Putin toughens responsibility for disclosure of data of law enforcement officers

18:47 11/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 11 (RAPSI) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill on severe punishment for disclosure of information on safety measures taken in relation to law enforcement and supervisory bodies officials and their relatives into law, according to the official website of legal information.

The State Duma adopted the initiative in a final third reading on May 19.

The law stipulates such sanctions as fines of up to 200,000 rubles (about $3,000), community service for up to 480 hours, detention for up to 4 months or restriction of liberty for up to 2 years.

Amendments are to be introduced in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.



