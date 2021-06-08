Рейтинг@Mail.ru
List of persons subject to state protection proposed to be extended in Russia

Tags: State protection, Law enforcement, Legislation, National Guard, The Government Legislative Commission, Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Vladimir Gruzdev, Russia
16:45 07/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 7 (RAPSI) – The Law-Making Government Commission has backed a bill extending public protection to all servicemen and employees of Russia’s Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Foreign Intelligence Service and National Guard, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev has told RAPSI. 

Currently, state protection measures are applied to these persons only in certain cases determined by law such as personal participation in special operations. However, state protection is applied to prosecutors, officers of the Federal Security Service, the Investigative Committee, Bailiff Service and some other bodies without additional requirements, according to Gruzdev.

The bill also stipulates that National Guard’s troops may be involved in close protection, protection of housing and property of the said individuals.


